Police: Suspect sold stolen Volkswagen Beetle for $150

A 34-year-old Davenport woman was behind bars Friday after police say she sold a stolen Volkswagen Beetle for $150 and gave a false identity to sell a stolen phone.

Katie Sue Hutchison faces a felony charge of second-degree theft and misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree theft and identity theft.

Hutchison, who was arrested on a warrant, was held Friday on a total $6,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

About 6 p.m. Dec. 28, 2020, Davenport Police found a stolen yellow Volkswagen Beetle on the 1100 block of Brown Street, an arrest affidavit says.

Police say Hutchison sold the vehicle to the homeowner there for $150 about 9 p.m. Dec. 27, 2020.

Hutchison did not have the title to the car and had no right to sell it because it didn’t belong to her, the affidavit says.

Misdemeanor charges

On Nov. 25, 2020, Davenport Police received a report about a Nov. 24, 2020, incident at Big River Bowling, 2902 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

They found a woman had taken a cellphone and case, worth about $400, belonging to a victim.

On Nov. 27, 2020, the woman and Hutchison then sold the phone for $150 to ecoATM at NorthPark Mall, 420 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

“Hutchison produced the victim’s (Iowa driver’s license,) which was in the cellphone case, and portrayed herself as the victim, to sell the phone,” an arrest affidavit says.