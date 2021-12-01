Police: Suspect spat, kicked at police, tried to take officer’s gun

A 26-year-old East Moline man is behind bars after police say he spat and kicked at officers and tried to take an officer’s gun after he ran from a traffic stop.

Christian Hicks faces felony charges of controlled-substance violation, failure to affix a drug stamp, and disarming a police officer; four serious misdemeanor charges of assault on persons in certain occupations; and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine – first offense, Scott County Court records say.

Shortly before 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police conducted a traffic stop on a red Chevrolet Camaro because the center brake light wasn’t working and the registration was expired, arrest affidavits say.

Hicks was driving, police say. Officers told him to step out of the car “because of narcotics being seen in plain view,” the affidavit says.

Police say Hicks tried to run away, but officers caught up to him and tackled him. Hicks assaulted an officer by grabbing his hand to cause pain to get the officer to lose his grip on Hicks. Hicks also tried several times to remove an officer’s gun from its holster, an affidavit says.

Eventually, police took him into custody. Once Hicks was in custody, he spat in an officer’s face, the affidavit says. He also kicked an officer in the leg.

Officers later conducted a probable-cause search on the car and found two suspected ecstasy pills that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

They also found 11.7 grams total package weight of methamphetamine in a clear plastic bag in the driver’s door, a functioning digital scale with methamphetamine residue and marijuana residue tucked under the front part of the driver’s seat, small red plastic bags used to package narcotics in Hicks’ wallet, and $110 in cash in the driver’s seat, the affidavit says.

The defendant failed to purchase or affix an Iowa drug tax stamp for the methamphetamine, the affidavit says.

An earlier incident

Hicks also is a suspect in an earlier incident. Shortly before 11 p.m. Nov. 21, Davenport Police responded to the 400 block of East 7th Street for a report of a robbery, an arrest affidavit says.

Police say Hicks conspired with a co-defendant to enter a victim’s residence and commit a robbery. Hicks entered the victim’s home after arranging to meet him through social media, an arrest affidavit says.

Once Hicks was inside he “used a ruse to get the victim to the front door, where the co-defendant was able to enter the residence,” the affidavit says. Once inside, the co-defendant grabbed the victim and pinned him against the wall by his neck, the affidavit says.

Hicks then began going through the victim’s pocket during the assault. Hicks took about $700 worth of property from the victim.

Hicks and the co-defendant ran to an awaiting car and fled the scene, the affidavit says.

Hicks was being held Wednesday on a total $15,000 bond in Scott County Jail. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 16.