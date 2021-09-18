Police: Suspect stabbed victim early Saturday at a pub

A 42-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he stabbed another man early Saturday at a pub.

Matthew Cheatheam faces a felony charge of willful injury – causing bodily injury and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.

Shortly after 1:15 a.m., Davenport Police responded to 2820 Rockingham Road (online records show this is Frackie’s Pub & Grub), for a report of an assault, an arrest affidavit says.

The arrest affidavit says Cheatheam stabbed the victim in the back with a sharp object. “The victim was advised by medical staff he would require stitches,” the affidavit says.

Cheatheam was being held Saturday on $7,000 bond in Scott County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28 in Scott County Court.