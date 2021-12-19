Police: Suspect stabbed victim multiple times on Saturday afternoon

A 31-year-old Bettendorf woman has been released on bond after police say she stabbed a victim multiple times.

Sara Pace faces a felony charge of willful injury, court records say.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday, police say Pace argued with a victim. She directed her child to call 911 “and she was aware that officers were enroute,” the arrest affidavit says.

The argument turned physical. Pace admitted to being enraged. She stabbed the victim with a knife “multiple times including several times in the back,” the affidavit says.

The victim suffered injuries that are considered serious and potentially life-threatening, the affidavit says.

After she was read her Miranda Rights, Pace admitted she stabbed the victim and the argument started because the victim refused to leave the residence “because he wanted his property.”

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 29 in Scott County Court.

Willful injury is defined as any person who commits an unjustified act intended to cause serious injury to another person. If the injury does cause serious injury, the crime can be charged as a class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.