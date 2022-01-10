Police: Suspect stole box truck at Moline post office

A 26-year-old Moline woman faces a felony charge after police name her as a suspect in a vehicle theft at the Moline post office.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Moline Police received a 911 call about a theft of a vehicle at the U. S. Post Office, 514 17th St., Moline.

The victim had been driving a box truck owned by North Cedar Trucking that makes deliveries to the business, the release says. The stolen vehicle was a 2013 Freightliner M2 106 box truck.

Moline Police found the truck on John Deere Expressway near Interstate 74 and tried to stop it. The driver didn’t stop and continued to head west.

The vehicle was relocated in the 500 block of Valley View Drive, where the driver ran away.

Several Moline officers chased the driver and took her into custody after a short foot pursuit. Two officers were injured during the chase. One was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening upper-body injury, the release says.

The box truck was empty at the time of the vehicle theft. The keys had been left inside the vehicle while the driver was inside the post office, the release says.

The driver is not an employee of the postal service, and the box truck is owned by a private company.

Larecia L. Thomas,s been charged by the Rock Island County state’s attorney with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony; and resisting or obstructing a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.

She is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 25 in Rock Island County Court.