A Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he was in a stolen car that also had a package of marijuana and an open bottle of vodka in it.

Justin Shaffer faces felony charges of first-degree theft and third-degree burglary, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of burglary tools.

On Wednesday, Davenport Police responded to 3330 E. Kimberly Road for a report of a possibly stolen vehicle, arrest affidavits say. Shaffer was in the stolen Toyota Camry.

At first, Shaffer gave a false name to officers, who saw him the driver’s seat of the Camry. He was the only person in the car, affidavits say.

He was identified as the person who committed an earlier burglary because of a photo “capturing the defendant in the act,” affidavits say.

Shaffer used a screwdriver to break into the victim’s non-attached garage. This screwdriver was in the trunk of the Camry, affidavits say.

Shaffer began to steal keys to the Toyota Camry, multiple phones, a laptop, and a tablet, all of which were found inside the Camry, affidavits say.

The Camry is valued at $34,337 and was purchased on June 18 by the victim, affidavits say.

Officers also found a package with marijuana in the car, along with an open bottle of bottle of vodka in the back seat of the vehicle and a cigarette pack that had a joint inside, affidavits say.

Shaffer, who is being held on a total $19,600 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 12 in Scott County Court.