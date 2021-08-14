Police: Suspect stole construction company checks, had his mother cash them

A 26-year-old Davenport man has been released on bond after police say he stole checks from a construction company and gave them to his mother to cash.

Richard Krambeck faces felony charges of forgery, penalties – conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, and second-degree theft, court records say.

Tipton Police contacted Davenport Police detectives about a forgery investigation, an arrest affidavit says.

Krambeck previously was employed by a Tipton construction company, where, while he was employed, he stole 12 checks belonging to the company.

Krambeck forged the signature of the owner of the company on the checks, then endorsed the checks over to his mother, who cashed the checks for him at DuTrac Community Credit Union, 3100 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, from Nov. 5, 2020 to Jan. 13, 2021.

Krambeck admitted to detectives over the phone that he signed the victim’s name on the checks, and also admitted he had his mother cash the checks for him.

After she was read her Miranda Rights, Krambeck’s mother admitted she knew Krambeck forged the victim’s signature.

Krambeck’s mother can be seen cashing the checks on video footage, the affidavit says. Krambeck can be seen with his mother cashing a check on Jan. 13, 2021.

“After partial bank reimbursements, the victim is still at a loss for $5,300 stolen by the defendant,” the affidavit says.