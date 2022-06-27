A 35-year-old Davenport woman is in custody after police say she stole a mini-bike, a four-wheeler and a go-kart in April.

Jackie Jackson faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say.

The incident

About 7 a.m. Monday, April 25, Davenport Police investigated a theft at Theisen’s, 3808 Brady St., shortly before 4 a.m. on April 21, an arrest affidavit says.

Jackson was observed on video loading a mini bike, a four-wheeler and a go kart into a white Dodge Ram van. The items loaded into the van were originally secured to the building by an alarm chain that was removed by Jackson and her partners, the affidavit says.

The total value of the stolen items was $3,799.97, according to the business, the affidavit says.

Jackson was identified as the suspect out of a photo line up by the complainant in the call, the affidavit says. She is being held on a total $30,000 bond in Scott County Jail, and is set for a preliminary hearing July 7, court documents say.