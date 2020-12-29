Police: Suspect stole SUV to get to Sunday dinner with family

A 42-year-old DeWitt man was in custody Tuesday after police say he stole an SUV to get to Sunday dinner with his children.

Brent Smith faces a felony charges of second-degree theft and a misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, Davenport police responded to Ashley Furniture, 4800 Elmore Ave., Davenport, after a report of someone trying to get into vehicles, the arrest affidavit says.

Officers also went to Furniture Row, 4601 Elmore Ave., for a report of a stolen 2009 Black GMC Acadia.

People who knew Smith said he was traveling north toward DeWitt, but was not in his vehicle because someone else had his keys.

Police found the SUV in the 100 block of South Scott Park Road in Eldridge. They searched the area and found Smith with the keys.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Smith said he was going through the parking lot checking door handles when he noticed the keys were still in the SUV.

“He believed it was fate to take this vehicle without permission because he needed a ride to DeWitt to have dinner with his children,” an officer said in the affidavit.

As additional officers arrived on scene and tried to change Smith’s handcuffs to exchange custody, Smith tried to turn toward the officers. He continued to tense his muscles and tried to get away from the officers while the handcuffs were being changed.

“This resulted in officers assisting the defendant to the ground in order to gain compliance and to place handcuffs on him,” the affidavit says. “(Smith) did knowingly resist several police officers.”

Smith, who was being held on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Jan. 7.