Police: Suspect stole tools, electronics, truck from business

An East Moline man was being held Tuesday on a $10,00 bond in Scott County Jail after police say he stole items – including a truck – valued at more than $49,000 from a Davenport business earlier this year.

Macio Taylor Martin, 28, faces felony charges of third-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

According to the arrest affidavit:

At about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 20, police say Martin entered Lovewell Fence and Deck at 21060 Holden Drive, Davenport, without permission.

“The defendant then stole power tools, hand tools, electronics, cell phones and cash totaling in excess of $19,000,” the affidavit says. Police say he also stole a work truck – a 2017 Ford F550 – valued at $30,000.

Further proceedings are scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 29 in Scott County Court, where a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 6.

Martin’s prior history, according to Rock Island County court records, includes burglary and drug-related charges.