Police: Suspect stole wallets, credit cards, from Bettendorf hospital in 2019

A 38-year-old Chicago man is behind bars after police say he stole wallets and credit cards from a Bettendorf hospital in 2019.

Tory Tolbert faces felony charges of unauthorized use of credit cards – over $1,000, and a charge of second-degree theft.

Shortly before noon on May 20, 2019, Tolbert entered an employee locker room at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Bettendorf and took two wallets with credit cards, Bettendorf Police say in an arrest affidavit.

Tolbert then used the stolen credit cards to buy two MacBook Pros at Best Buy worth $2,995. He then went to Target and tried to buy two Apple iPads worth about $1,016 with the two stolen credit cards, but the transactions were declined, the affidavit says.

He was recorded on video at Trinity, Best Buy and Target, police says.

A Crimedex Alert indicated Tolbert was involved in several other similar incidents in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, the affidavit says. (CrimeDex is an online network used by fraud, loss prevention, and law-enforcement professionals collaborating to prevent fraud, shoplifting, organized retail crime and other white-collar crimes.)

Tolbert, who is being held in Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond, is scheduled for a sentencing hearing Jan. 14 in Scott County Court.