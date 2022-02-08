A 31-year-old Davenport man faces two felony charges after police say he threw a loaded gun while he ran from officers on Monday.

Donta Olivier faces charges of interference with official acts – firearm and control of a firearm by a felon. The charges are Class D felonies, which carry a sentence of up to five years.

According to arrest affidavits

Davenport police responded to a call about a man waving a gun around shortly before 5:15 p.m. Monday on the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street.

Police told Olivier to stop, but he began to walk away from police while he reached into his pockets.

He then ran from officers, “drew a firearm from his person and threw it as he was running away.” Police told him to stop multiple times.

The gun was loaded, police say.

A preliminary hearing for Olivier, who is being held on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for Feb. 18 in Scott County Court.