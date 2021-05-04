Police: Suspect took victim’s wheelchair, hit her, made counterfeit money

A 45-year-old Bettendorf man was released on bond after a victim told police he kidnapped her, hurt her and made counterfeit money.

Jon Kucharo faces a felony charge of forgery, along with misdemeanor charges of assault with injury, false imprisonment, driving while his license is revoked and reckless driving.

Kucharo was driving in the alley of the 800 block of Brown Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday, Bettendorf Police say in an arrest affidavit.

Police saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed so recklessly the car was bottoming out and causing sparks to fly upon impact.

“The vehicle became trapped in a dead-end alley and the driver fled from the vehicle,” police say in the affidavit. The passenger identified Kucharo as the driver.

The 2007 Nissan Altima was registered to the defendant’s address and Kucharo, who was sweaty, was found in the area with the key in his pocket.

The passenger told police she “had been kidnapped the last two days and held at the defendant’s house against (her) will.”

Kucharo broke two phones to stop the passenger from calling for help, police say. “He took her wheelchair away from her; threw her medications. including her seizure medications, in the garbage; struck her in the head with a broom; and took away her straw, preventing her from being able to drink fluids,” police say in the affidavit.

The passenger also said Kucharo was making counterfeit money.

The passenger, who had injuries to her forehead and nose that had scabbed over, said Kucharo broke the broom handle when he struck her in the back of the head, causing her pain.

The victim said he used the broken broom handle to lock the wheels of her wheelchair before it was taken.

The victim had multiple bruises on her body and pain in her left eye and knees caused from Kucharo throwing her into the vehicle, police said.

His driving status is revoked until Oct. 13, police said.

Officers conducted a search warrant of Kucharo’s residence and found numerous sheets of paper with photographs of U. S. currency, as well as a printer in the kitchen that held a $10 bill on the scanner. One of the sheets contained Kucharo’s signature.

Proceedings are set for Tuesday and again May 21 in Scott County Court.