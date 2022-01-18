Police: Suspect tosses box cutter after theft from store

A 42-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after police say he pulled out a box cutter when he tried to walk out of a store with a grinder.

Eric Wilemarck faces a felony charge of first-degree robbery and an aggravated misdemeanor of third-degree theft after an incident at Home Depot, 920 Middle Road, Bettendorf, about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The incident, according to an arrest affidavit

Home Depot loss-prevention staff saw Wilemarck conceal a Dewalt Grinder taken out of a box in the store.

Wilemarck then left past the last point of sale where the loss-prevention staff member tried to confront him to get the grinder.

Wilemarck then pulled out a box cutter/razor knife and continued to walk toward a vehicle in the parking lot. He dropped or tossed the box cutter/razor knife.

A Bettendorf Police officer arrived and told Wilemarck to stay out of the car. Then Wilemarck went around to the front of a vehicle next to the one he was trying to enter.

The officer saw Wilemarck drop the grinder from under his black overcoat/sweatshirt at the front of the vehicle he was standing in front of.

After Wilemarck was placed in a squad car and read his Miranda Rights, he admitted to taking the grinder. He also admitted the box cutter was his and that he pulled the box cutter out.

A preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Jan. 27 in Scott County Court for Wilemarck, who is being held on $25,000 bond in Scott County Jail, court documents say.