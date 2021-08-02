Police: Suspect tried to enter home, hid from officers

A 31-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police say he tried to force his way into a home then struggled with officers when they tried to take him into custody.

De Avian Orr faces a felony charge of second-degree attempted burglary, and misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass, interference with official acts – bodily injury, and interference with official acts.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, Davenport Police responded to the 2100 block of West 5th Street for a report of a disturbance, an arrest affidavit says.

Police say Orr tried to forcefully enter a residence occupied by three people.

He tore a hole in the screen of an open window, and kicked the side door of the residence, which damaged the wood frame and lock, the affidavit says.

Orr ran from the back yard and hid from police in an adjacent back yard, the affidavit says.

After an officer found Orr, announced himself as a Davenport Police officer, and tried to take Orr into custody, Orr resisted two officers, the affidavit says. Orr caused one officer to sustain an abrasion on his left arm near his elbow.

Orr, held on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 12 in Scott County Court.