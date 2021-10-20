Police: Suspect turned in false report of fire, kicked officer early Tuesday

A 39-year-old Moline woman is being held on $20,000 bond in Rock Island County Jail after police say she turned in a false report of a fire and kicked an officer when she was arrested.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Pamela Fulton with aggravated battery to a police officer, a Class 2 felony, and disorderly conduct, a Class 4 felony, court records say.

Shortly before 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, Moline Police and Moline Fire crews responded to the 800 block of 17th Street for a fire alarm in a building owned by the Moline Housing Authority, according to Moline Police.

When responders arrived to the multi-family high-rise brick building, police didn’t find any signs of smoke or fire. Moline firefighters also arrived to ensure the building was safe and no active fire was detected, police told Local 4 News.

Officers discovered that a suspect had intentionally pulled a fire alarm on the fifth floor of the building, “allegedly knowing there was no fire or emergency,” police say.

Officers found Fulton a block away from the scene. She was arrested for disorderly conduct in connection with the false report.

During the arrest, Ford began to fight officers, and kicked one officer in the groin, according to police.

Fulton’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 19 in Rock Island County Court.