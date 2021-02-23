Police: Suspect used box cutter in QC robberies

A 50-year-old Davenport man was in custody Tuesday after a string of early-morning robberies and a theft at Kwik Shops and in a parking lot.

William Robert Smith faces two charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery and first-degree theft. Arrest affidavits document crimes police say he committed:

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Jan. 9: Davenport police responded to an armed robbery at the Kwik Shop, 201 W. 53rd St., Davenport. Police say Smith walked in brandishing a box cutter and demanded money from the clerk.

He then took money from the cash register and drop safe before he ran off.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Feb. 10: Police responded to an armed robbery at the same Kwik Shop.

Police say Smith walked behind the sales counter and approached the clerk with what is believed to be “a box cutter-type of weapon” (this has not been confirmed.)

Smith motioned the clerk to move out of the way and she retreated to a back room. Smith then took money from the drop safe after hitting a release button.

“The victim was visibly shaken and upset,” the arrest affidavit says.

Feb. 10, shortly after 3:30 a.m.: Davenport police responded to a Kwik Shop at 303 W. Locust St., Davenport, after a report of a robbery that later was found to be a theft.

Smith came into the store, asked the salesclerk for a pack of cigarettes and gave the clerk $5 to pay for it.

The clerk turned around to get the cigarettes and as he opened the cash register to get change, Smith reached across the victim, took money from the register and ran out the door.

The clerk still had his hands on the register when the theft took place.

On Friday, police responded to an armed robbery in the parking lot of Tienda Mexicana grocery/restaurant, 903 W. 3rd St., Davenport. Police say Smith had a box cutter when he demanded money from a victim. Smith grabbed the sleeve of the victim and tried to pull her toward him, police say, and a small struggle ensued.

Smith ran away without getting any money.

Smith, scheduled to appear March 18 in Scott County Court, was being held Tuesday in Scott County Jail on a total $110,000 bond.

In 2006, Smith was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to willful injury, first-degree theft and administering a harmful substance in connection with the 2005 death of Charles Nixon, of Davenport.