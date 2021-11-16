Police: Suspect used crow bar to steal from hotel cash drawer

A 34-year-old Louisiana man is in custody after Burlington Police investigated a series of burglaries.

Detectives from the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division identified Dustin Dewayne Turner, of Jonesboro, La., as a person of interest, a news release says. On Monday, he was taken into custody for an active Des Moines County warrant for third-degree burglary.

After an interview with Turner, he was additionally charged with one count of second-degree burglary and three counts of third-degree burglary. All charges he faces are felonies.

He was being held in the Des Moines County Correction Center.

A business owner told police a man was observed on video jumping behind the Super 8 counter about 2:30 a.m. Oct. 28, when he sued a crow bar to open a cash drawer. He then took about $90 in cash and left, an arrest affidavit says.

An employee described the man, who had waited in the lobby for a long time and spoke with another guest. The incident happened when the employee left the front counter to do laundry for the hotel, the affidavit says.

An employee and the person with whom Turner spoke identified Turner in a photo lineup.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 29 in Des Moines County Court, official documents say.