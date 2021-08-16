Police: Suspect used screwdriver to start stolen, spray-painted truck

A 45-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge of second-degree theft after police found him driving a partially spray-painted stolen truck he used a screwdriver to start.

Terry Curry also faces a possession of a controlled-substance charge, which is a serious misdemeanor.

Davenport Police stopped Curry when he was driving a 1996 red Dodge pickup truck with incorrect license plates and a headlight out about 2 a.m. Monday, an arrest affidavit says.

He had a small plastic bag with less than a gram of methamphetamine in his shorts pocket.

The truck, valued at $2,495, was stolen out of Davenport. Curry was using a screwdriver to start the ignition because he had no key, police said. The truck had been partly painted silver, the affidavit says.

A can of silver spray paint was in the truck next to Curry, the affidavit says.

He was being held Monday on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail. Further proceedings are set for Aug. 26 in Scott County Court.