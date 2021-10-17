Police: Suspect used victims’ IDs to get cash from credit union, buy vehicle

A 39-year-old Minneapolis woman is behind bars after police say she used someone else’s identification to buy a vehicle in East Moline.

Maegen Fortin, who is being held in Scott County Jail on a total $52,500 bond, faces felony charges of identify theft and second-degree theft.

On Sept. 16, Fortin used a victim’s identification to get a loan and receive $6,000 cash from Ascentra Credit Union, 2339 53rd Ave., Bettendorf. She was recorded on security video when she used the victim’s identification at Ascentra to receive cash from the loan, an arrest affidavit says.

On Sept. 30, East Moline Police arrested Fortin when she used another victim’s identification to buy a vehicle at Green Family Chevrolet, the affidavit says.

At the time of her arrest, Fortin had several forms of identification with different names, including the victim’s name used at Ascentra. Fortin admitted to being involved in identity theft and that she used others’ identification given to her by several associates to obtain credit, property, services, or other benefits, the affidavit says.

Her preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 27 in Scott County Court, court documents say.