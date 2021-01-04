Police: Suspect was drunk when he crashed stolen SUV

A 39-year-old Davenport man who led police on a foot chase was drunk when he crashed a stolen SUV early Sunday, police say.

Jeremy Wallace Sr. faces charges of first-degree theft, interference with official acts – firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence and operating while under the influence – first offense.

Shortly before 1:15 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the area of 800 Wilkes Avenue, Davenport, for a single-vehicle crash involving a 2020 Dodge Durango with no plates, an arrest affidavit says.

Wallace, who was driving the Durango, had “red blood-shot watery eyes, slurred speech, unsteady balance, and a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from his person.”

Wallace ran away and was caught two blocks away after a foot chase.

He refused a field-sobriety test and a preliminary breath test. He had an open container of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, the keys to the Suburban, and a loaded American Tactical semi-automatic pistol in his left front pocket.

The vehicle, worth more than $10,000, was confirmed as stolen out of Iowa City and was totaled from the crash.

He was transported to the Scott County jail where he was read the Implied Consent Advisory Form and asked to submit a breath sample, but he refused.

He refused to give his name and date of birth, “harassing a uniformed police officer,” the affidavit says.

He also ran from uniformed officers while having a firearm in his possession, interfering with the official act of an investigation. The defendant was intoxicated while carrying a dangerous weapon, the pistol, on his person.

Wallace is a convicted felon out of Chicago from 2002 with several other felony convictions on his record.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13 in Scott County Court. He was being held Monday on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail.