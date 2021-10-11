Police: Suspect was involved in credit-union robbery, pumpkin theft

Police say a 37-year-old suspect in a Davenport pumpkin theft also is a suspect in connection with a Davenport credit-union robbery earlier this year.

Brandon Lyman, of Wilton, faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of accessory after the fact, court documents say. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of fifth-degree theft.

The robbery

About 10:40 a.m. June 30, Davenport Police Officers responded to the I. H. Mississippi Valley Credit Union, 2102 East Kimberly Road in reference to a robbery.

Lyman conspired and participated in the robbery with an un-named codefendant, an arrest affidavit from Sunday says. Lyman picked up the codefendant at a fast-food restaurant with the intent of transporting him to the credit union, the affidavit says.

They parked in an adjacent parking lot. The co-defendant left on foot to complete the robbery, then ran back to Lyman’s vehicle and they took off at a high rate of speed, the affidavit says.

The suspect vehicle later was recovered and Lyman’s prescription pills were found in the front passenger compartment. Lyman drove the codefendant to the area of West 3rd Street and Marquette Street, where he bought a new vehicle with cash and left the area, the arrest affidavit says.

The pumpkin theft

Shortly before 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Davenport Police responded to Hy-Vee, 3019 Rockingham Road, for a report of suspicious activity.

Store staff had told an off-duty officer Lyman had stolen and placed two pumpkins in his silver 1999 Chevy Suburban, says an arrest affidavit. A customer had seen the theft and informed store staff, who confirmed the pumpkins were not purchased.

Lyman was in the front driver’s seat of the Suburban. He turned on the engine and began to reverse out of the parking spot when he saw an officer approach, the affidavit says.

When the officer told him to stop, Lyman parked the Suburban back in the spot.

The officer saw two shooters of Fireball Whiskey in plain view on the center console. One was missing a lid and was half consumed.

Lyman, who said he was barred from driving, was questioned about taking the pumpkins, which were in the trunk. The pumpkins were valued at $9.98.

Lyman was booked into Scott County Jail early Sunday, according to court records. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20 in Scott County Court.