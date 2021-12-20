Police: Suspect who led chase with his car’s lights off had open whiskey bottle

A 29-year-old Rock Island man was in custody Monday after police say they found an open whiskey container in his car after he eluded officers who used stop sticks to try to stop him.

Lawrence McGhee faces a felony charge of eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and serious misdemeanor charges of operating while under the influence – first offense and possession of controlled substance – marijuana, first offense.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Mound Street, Davenport, for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Police found the vehicle leaving the area. Officers began to follow the gray 2004 Nissan Altima with no plates.

The car turned into an alley in between 11th and 12th streets and began to travel at a high rate of speed, the affidavit says. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Jersey Ridge and Pleasant Street. “The vehicle failed to stop after multiple siren chirps and continued northbound on Jersey Ridge,” the affidavit says.

Police saw the vehicle driven recklessly with its headlights off at 65 mph in a 30-mph zone. Officers threw stop sticks in attempt to stop the Nissan, but the car continued at a lower rate of speed, still with its headlights off, the affidavit says.



The car drove over the median on East 53rd Street near Elmore Avenue and came to a stop. McGhee got out of the car and began to run north. Officers tried to take him into custody, but he refused to obey commands to get on the ground, put his hands behind his back to be placed in handcuffs, and roll over to be searched, the affidavit says.

McGhee had bloodshot/watery eyes, improper balance, slurred speech, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath, police say in the affidavit.

Officers found about 20 grams of suspected marijuana and an open 750 ml whiskey bottle in plain view in the front seat of the car, the affidavit says.

A preliminary hearing for McGhee, who is being held on a total $12,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for Dec. 30 in Scott County Court.