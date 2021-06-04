Police: Suspect who took off had loaded gun, drugs

A 24-year-old Davenport man has been released on bond after police say he had a loaded gun and prescription drugs.

Deontye Lewis faces a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm, and misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts with injury, possession of prescription drugs, possession – second and possession of a controlled substance.

At 2:30 a.m. Friday, Davenport Police responded to the 900 block of West 15th Street for a report of a person wearing dark clothing who was checking vehicle handles.

Lewis was found in the area and ran from an officer, who told him to stop. After running after the defendant, an officer sustained an injury to his right forearm while taking Lewis into custody.

In the area from which Lewis ran, police found a backpack with his wallet and a loaded black Springfield semi-automatic handgun.

Officers found a plastic baggie with 4.65 grams of marijuana inside in Lewis’s jeans pocket.

Also in Lewis’s jeans pocket was a clear plastic baggie with 11 round white pills determined to be promethazine hydrochloride, which is also known as Phenergan and is used to treat allergies, help with motion sickness and nausea, and also helps patients sleep and control anxiety before or after surgery.

He also had a one pill and several partial pieces of alprazolam (Xanax,) which is used to treat anxiety.

Lewis is scheduled to appear June 24 in Scott County Court.