Police: Suspect with gang affiliation was in stolen Jeep with firearms

After a Jeep Cherokee was stolen and firearms were found inside, a Moline man was being held Friday on a total of $20,000 bond. .

Devante Latrell Johnson, 28, of Davenport, faces two felony charges of theft-first and another charge of criminal gang participation.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Johnson and three co-defendants were in a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, valued at more than $10,000, stolen from Moline on Thursday.

Police say Johnson, along with his co-defendants, is a member of the “hybrid” street gang MMG (MadMaxGang.)

Inside the vehicle were three guns, all stolen and loaded: A Cobra .380 semi-automatic handgun, a Glock 19 with an extended magazine and a Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol.

The Cobra and the Glock were on the center console, ready accessible for both driver and front-seat passenger.

The Smith and Wesson was on the back seat, where occupants were seated.

Plain-clothes police officers saw Johnson driving in the area of several homes associated with rival gang members.

Johnson and his codefendants had the stolen vehicle and firearms “for the benefit and in association with the MMG street gang.”

Johnson was arrested shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday on the 3800 block of West Kimberly Road.

Johnson’s preliminary hearing is set for be 10 a.m. Nov. 6 in Scott County Court.