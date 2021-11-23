Police: Suspect with gun chased victims down alley

A 35-year-old Davenport man was in custody Tuesday after police say he had a gun while he chased victims down an alley.

Robert Anthony Ceresoli faces a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a weapon, court documents say.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Davenport Police responded to the area of East 11th and Mound streets for a report of a disturbance involving a gun, an arrest affidavit says.

Based on witness and victim statements, Ceresoli was arguing with the victims when he told them “I got something for you,” the affidavit says.” He then ran to his residence where he retrieved a gun, then chased the victims down an alley and confronted them while he displayed the firearm.

Officers found him at his home, where they served a search warrant. A gun matching the description given by a witness was found behind the refrigerator, the affidavit says.

Ceresoli was being held on $5,000 bond Tuesday in Scott County Jail. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 3 in Scott County Court.