A 25-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he fired a gun Monday night.

Augustus Wilson IV faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon and a simple misdemeanor charge of reckless use of a firearm after an incident shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, court records say.

Augustus Wilson IV (photo from Scott County Jail listing.)

Davenport Police were dispatched to the area of 1100 Kirkwood Boulevard in reference to gunfire in the alley, arrest affidavits say.

Wilson was seen running from the scene of the shots fired with a gun, the affidavits say. After he was read his Miranda Rights, he admitted he had a gun and fired it toward the ground during a disturbance, affidavits say.

The firearm was a 9mm P80 that was found wrapped in a shirt Wilson carried, affidavits say.

The shell casings officers found on the scene were Blazer 9mm, which matched some of the rounds in the magazine, affidavits say.

Wilson, who is being held on $6,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing May 20 in Scott County Court.