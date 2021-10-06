Police: Suspect with meth drove through yard, field, in stolen truck

A 36-year-old Milan man faces multiple charges after Eldridge Police say he had meth in a stolen truck he drove through a yard and field.

Dana Sondej faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense; eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony; and second-degree theft; and a serious misdemeanor charge of operating while under the influence – first offense.

The incident began shortly before 2:45 a.m. Tuesday on the 1700 block of East Blackhawk Trail, Eldridge, an arrest affidavit says.

Sondej was driving a 2003 maroon Chevy S10 with a plate that didn’t match the truck. He refused to pull over when officers tried to make a traffic stop.

Police saw him going 100 mph in a 70 mph zone. He drove through a private yard and farm field, then ran away from the truck, the affidavit says.

The vehicle was confirmed stolen from Milan. Sondej was in possession of methamphetamine, officers say. He has four outstanding warrants, according to the affidavit.

He is set to appear in court Oct. 28, and is being held on a total of $43,200 bond in Scott County Jail.