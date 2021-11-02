Police: Suspect with meth-, gun-related charges took off from officers Monday near Walmart

A 25-year-old Davenport man faces multiple gun- and drug-related charges after he ran from police near Walmart on Monday afternoon.

Linder Divos faces felony charges of controlled-substance violation, interference with official acts – firearm, control of firearm by a felon, and failure to affix a drug stamp; along with a serious-misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana.

Police were conducting surveillance shortly after 1 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of East 13th Street, Davenport, as part of a narcotics investigation involving Divos. He has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrests, the arrest affidavit says.

Investigators followed Divos to Walmart, 5811 Elmore Ave., where officers tried to take the defendant into custody. He ran off.

One officer in full uniform and several detectives who wore bulletproof vests identified themselves as police, but Divos kept running.

Divos “eventually gave up due to exhaustion,” the affidavit says.

He had a loaded Taurus G2C handgun in his left jacket pocket. It did not have a round in the chamber, the affidavit says.

While he was being transported to the police station, Divos “excitedly uttered that he knew he was in a lot of trouble because he is a felon and got caught with a firearm.”When investigator executed a search warrant in his bedroom, they found:

15.50 grams of Percocet 30 mg pills suspected to contain fentanyl in a plastic baggie (sent to a lab for testing)

37.40 grams of Percocet 30 mg pills suspected to contain fentanyl in a plastic baggie (sent to a lab for testing)

25.75 grams of ecstasy pills in a plastic baggie that tested positive for methamphetamine.

73 grams of ecstasy pills in a plastic baggie that tested positive for methamphetamine.

14.50 grams of marijuana

Packaging material

A pound of marijuana packaging with residue

A working digital scale with marijuana residue.

$2,985 in currency.

Divos is set for arraignment on Dec. 2. He is being held on in Scott County Jail on a total $59,170 bond.