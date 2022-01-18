Police: Suspect with meth held victim against her will, led high-speed chase

A 31-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he held a victim against her will and led a high-speed chase while in possession of methamphetamine.

Demico Hill Sr. faces felony charges of third-degree kidnapping, eluding – OWI, drugs or participating in a felony – second or subsequent, and possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense.

According to arrest affidavits

Shortly after 7:45 a.m. Monday, Davenport Police attempted a traffic stop on a silver Chevrolet Impala because Hill, the driver, was holding a victim against her will and threatened to drive the car into the Mississippi River.

According to the victim, Hill said he was going to drive the car to the Centennial Bridge while he was driving recklessly. The victim asked Hill to stop the car more than 10 times.

Hill took a cell phone away from the victim as she tried to call for help. Police response later was directed through the vehicle’s OnStar services.

The defendant intentionally fled from marked squad cars with lights and sirens activated. That led to a high-speed pursuit. Hill drove on snow-covered roads at speeds of more than 75-90 mph.

“In addition, the defendant was highly impaired and a search warrant was executed to obtain a blood draw,” the affidavit says.

Hill had “numerous multi-colored pills” in his pants when he was arrested.. The pills had a packaged weight of 11 grams and tested positive for methamphetamine.

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 28 in Scott County Court for Hill, who is being held on a total $21,000 bond in Scott County Jail.