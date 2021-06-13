Police: Suspect with meth, loaded gun, punched two women

A 27-year-old Burlington man is in custody after police say he punched two women and had a loaded gun and methamphetamine in Davenport.

Julian Black faces felony charges of having no drug-tax stamp, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver and two intrastate detainers, along with misdemeanor charges of assault with injury, assault while displaying a weapon, domestic assault with injury, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 4:15 a.m. Saturday, Davenport police responded to the 700 block of West 16th Street for a disturbance. A victim said Black punched her in the face multiple times while he was inside a vehicle outside the residence.

“He then continued to punch her in the face while they were outside of the vehicle in the back yard of the residence,” the affidavit says.

A witness said he pushed the victim down and was standing over her.

The victim had multiple injuries, police said.

A co-victim tried to stop the assault, and Black punched the co-victim in the right eye. She, too, was injured, police say in the affidavit.

Police say Black had a bag with a loaded pistol and baggies, with 27.9 grams of methamphetamine in one and 20.55 grams in the other.

Inside the bag with the meth and gun was a box of clear plastic baggies, along with a digital scale., police said.

Additionally, $800 cash was found in denominations of $20 and $100 bills. Further proceedings for Black, held on a total of $65,000 bond in Scott County Jail, will be Tuesday and June 22 in Scott County Court.