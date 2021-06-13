Police: Suspect with meth, loaded gun, punched two women

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 27-year-old Burlington man is in custody after police say he punched two women and had a loaded gun and methamphetamine in Davenport.

Julian Black faces felony charges of having no drug-tax stamp, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver and two intrastate detainers, along with misdemeanor charges of assault with injury, assault while displaying a weapon, domestic assault with injury, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 4:15 a.m. Saturday, Davenport police responded to the 700 block of West 16th Street for a disturbance. A victim said Black punched her in the face multiple times while he was inside a vehicle outside the residence.

“He then continued to punch her in the face while they were outside of the vehicle in the back yard of the residence,” the affidavit says.

A witness said he pushed the victim down and was standing over her.

The victim had multiple injuries, police said.

A co-victim tried to stop the assault, and Black punched the co-victim in the right eye. She, too, was injured, police say in the affidavit.

Police say Black had a bag with a loaded pistol and baggies, with 27.9 grams of methamphetamine in one and 20.55 grams in the other.

Inside the bag with the meth and gun was a box of clear plastic baggies, along with a digital scale., police said.

Additionally, $800 cash was found in denominations of $20 and $100 bills. Further proceedings for Black, held on a total of $65,000 bond in Scott County Jail, will be Tuesday and June 22 in Scott County Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story