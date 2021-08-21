Police: Suspect with meth stole anti-shoplifting device

A 30-year-old Camanche man was arrested on a warrant after police say he stole a theft-prevention device in a store and also had methamphetamine.

Evan Ellis, whose address also is listed as Davenport in court documents, faces charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of a theft-detection removal device, a felony.

In 2019

Shortly after 5 p.m. Nov. 6, 2019, Davenport Police responded to a theft complaint on the 5500 block of Elmore Avenue, Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

Evans was identified as a suspect in a shoplifting case on Nov. 2, 2019, at the same location.

“Officers patted (Ellis) down and located a large retail magnet used to remove theft-detection devices,” the affidavit said.

Evans admitted he had the magnet “for the purpose of shoplifting as he is currently unemployed.”

Evans was placed under arrest after an interview. While he was being handcuffed, two individually wrapped baggies of meth fell from his left jacket sleeve. Evans said there was one more baggie in his left sleeve with meth.

The packages weighed 1.7 grams collectively, the affidavit says.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Evans said he had traveled from Clinton to Bettendorf to purchase three .5-gram baggies of meth for $85. He also said that, less than two weeks before, he bought .25 ounces of meth from the same supplier for $200.

The reporting officer said people purchasing methamphetamine for personal use generally buy one quantity, but (Evans) had three individually wrapped baggies “consistent with weights commonly purchased in street-level narcotics dealing,” the affidavit says.

Evans also admitted he bought larger amounts, “much more than he admitted to using,” the affidavit says.

Further proceedings for Evans, who is being held on $5,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, are set for Sept. 15 in Scott County Court.