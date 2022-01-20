Police: Suspect with meth, stolen car, runs from officers, climbs to QC dealership roof

A 27-year-old Davenport man who had methamphetamine faces multiple charges after police say he tried to hide from police on a car dealership roof after he broke into a car.

Jeremy Ricklefs faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of third-degree burglary and a serious misdemeanor of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, Scott County Court records say.

According to arrest affidavits: The incident

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Davenport Police were on routine patrol in the area of Eastern Avenue and East 53rd Street when they saw Ricklefs in the parking lot of Smart Toyota, 1501 E. 53rd St.

Police say Ricklefs “knowingly and willingly remained on private property, after hours, without permission or the right to be on the property.” He was looking inside a vehicle. When he saw an officer in a marked squad car, he began to walk away from the vehicle, toward the south side of the business.

When Ricklefts saw the squad car pull into the parking lot, he took off running and climbed on top of the dealership roof.

He hid from officers while they tried to find him, and continued to run away before he gave up.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Ricklefts admitted to breaking and entering into vehicles with the intent to commit a theft. Police say he stole a glove compartment from a Toyota Prius in the parking lot.

The glove compartment was located inside a stolen Honda Civic, valued at about $2,200, which Ricklefs had. Ricklefs’ wallet and identification card were in the stolen car.

Ricklefts, who at first gave a false name to officers, had a small bag of methamphetamine in his front right pants pocket.

An arraignment for Ricklefs, who is being held on a total bond of $15,700 in Scott County Jail, is set for Feb. 10 in Scott County Court.