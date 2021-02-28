Police: Suspect wrote bad checks for items to sell for meth

A 35-year-old Davenport man, was behind bars Sunday after police say he tried to write bad checks for items he planned to sell so he could buy methamphetamine.

Jontomas Collis, arrested at the Isle Hotel and Casino, Bettendorf, on a warrant, faces a felony charge of second-degree theft and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree theft.

In the arrest affidavit, police say Collis wrote checks to Theisens, 3808 N. Brady St., Davenport, for $852.56, $650.67 and $181.89 on May 4, 2020. The checks were returned because of insufficient funds.

When he tried to buy more items and tried to pass another check for $584.12 on May 5 at Thiesens, store personnel called Davenport Police.

Officers contacted the bank, and it was determined his account was negative by more than $4,000.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Collis admitted he knew his account balance was negative.

He also admitted he wrote checks to buy tools to sell on the street for money to pay for meth and other expenses.

On March 10, 2020, Collis opened a checking account with Ascentra Credit Union at a Davenport branch. He then drove to the LeClaire branch and deposited a check into his account for $325.

He then drove to the Bettendorf location, where he withdrew the $325.

The check Collis deposited was returned to Ascentra, which was advised the check belonged to an account that was closed November 2019. After he was read his Miranda Rights, Collis admitted to the incident.

Collis, held in Scott County Jail on a total $6,000 bond, is scheduled to appear March 11 in Scott County Court.