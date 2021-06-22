Police: Suspect’s cell phone had photos of minors in sex acts

A 48-year-old Davenport man was behind bars Tuesday after police say his phone had pictures of children in sex acts.

David Woods was being held in Scott County Jail.

On Feb. 4, 2021, detectives from the Davenport Police Department’s Special Victims Unit arrested and charged Woods with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse in relation to multiple assaults of a 12-year-old child, police say in a news release.

After further investigation, detectives on Tuesday arrested and charged Woods with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor – cause to engage in a prohibited sex act.

The first charge stems from an investigation in which Woods’ cell phone contained multiple images of a 12-year-old engaged in a sex act, and the second charge stems from an investigation in which the cell phone contained multiple images of a 15-year-old engaged in a sex act, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.