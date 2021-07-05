Police take 2 into custody from stolen car Monday night

Davenport police had two people in custody and sought another suspect after they located a stolen Toyota about 9:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Gaines and 13th streets, Davenport.

A Scott County deputy brought a K-9 to the scene. The dog sniffed a wooded area nearby but no suspect was found.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw police examine the stolen car, which ended up in the front yard of a home.

We do not know whether anyone was arrested in connection with the incident or what charges may be filed. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they become available.

Davenport Police and Scott County deputies are on the scene at 13th and Gaines streets, Davenport. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees a deputy with a K9. pic.twitter.com/1wZ6A5eY83 — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) July 6, 2021