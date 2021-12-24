Police take man into custody after report of Friday afternoon assault

Police took one person into custody near the Freight House, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport, after a report of an assault in the area of 3rd and Scott streets shortly after 3 p.m. Friday.
First, our Local 4 News crew saw emergency responders at 3rd and Scott streets, where one person was transported from the scene by ambulance.
Then a crime scene technician arrived at the scene, and took photos in the second story of a building with apartments.
Moments later, police arrived at the Fright House, where officers were stationed outside and used a ladder truck to survey the roof and a possible suspect in the assault, police said.
About 4 p.m., officers took a man into custody in front of the Freight House.
Police told Local 4 News the victims was transported to University Hospitals, Iowa City.
We do not know the identity of the suspect, or whether charges are pending.