Police take man into custody after report of Friday afternoon assault

Police take one man into custody near the Freight House after an assault was reported earlier at 3rd and Scott streets, Davenport. (photo by Mike Colón.)

Police took one person into custody near the Freight House, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport, after a report of an assault in the area of 3rd and Scott streets shortly after 3 p.m. Friday.

First, our Local 4 News crew saw emergency responders at 3rd and Scott streets, where one person was transported from the scene by ambulance.

Then a crime scene technician arrived at the scene, and took photos in the second story of a building with apartments.

Moments later, police arrived at the Fright House, where officers were stationed outside and used a ladder truck to survey the roof and a possible suspect in the assault, police said.

About 4 p.m., officers took a man into custody in front of the Freight House.

Police told Local 4 News the victims was transported to University Hospitals, Iowa City.

We do not know the identity of the suspect, or whether charges are pending.

