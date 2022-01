The Sterling Police Department arrested Daniel L. Williams, 37, Rock Falls, on a Whiteside County arrest warrant for unlawful failure to register as a sex offender.

Daniel L. Williams (photo: Sterling Police Department)

Williams was taken into custody at 3:28 p.m. on Monday, January 17, as a result of a traffic stop in the 1500-Block of Avenue G. Williams was unable to post bond, and taken to the Whiteside County Jail.