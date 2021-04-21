Police take several people into custody near Longview Park on Wednesday afternoon

Neighbors gathered while a heavy police presence was in the 1300 block of 14 1/2 Street, Rock Island, shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Several people were taken into custody.

Officers, including Rock Island Police and Rock Island County Sheriff’s Deputies, went in and out of a house in the middle of the block, where an armored police vehicle was parked. Some officers wore tactical gear and carried rifles.

Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw most officers leave by 3 p.m. Detectives remained inside the residence.

Some neighbors stood outside and yelled at the officers.

We do not know why officers were at the scene, who was in custody or what charges may be filed.