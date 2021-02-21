Police: Tenant left ‘body-sized’ holes in apartment walls, along with trash, drug paraphernalia

A 22-year-old Davenport man faces a felony criminal-mischief charge after a landlord says he left body-sized holes in the walls, along with pounds of trash and drug paraphernalia, in an apartment where he lived.

Jordan Mooney, who was arrested on a warrant and jailed Friday, faces a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, which can result in up to five years incarceration.

In April 2019, Mooney had been leasing an apartment in the 300 block of South Pine Street, the arrest affidavit says. During inspections, the landlord began to notice “drug activity and criminal damage.”

The landlord evicted Mooney and went into the apartment to find extensive damage.

Mooney left multiple “body-sized” holes in the drywall, spray paint on the walls, broken windows, doorknobs, pounds of trash and drug paraphernalia. The estimate to replace the damage to the residence was $3,500.

Mooney, released Saturday on his own recognizance from Scott County Jail, is set to appear Feb. 24 and March 2 in Scott County Court.