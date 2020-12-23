Police track stolen trailer through GPS, arrest suspect

A Davenport man faces a charge of first-degree theft after police tracked a stolen trailer through a GPS device.

At 10:15 a.m. Feb. 6, Davenport executed a search warrant on the 3200 block of Sunnyside Ave., Davenport.

The warrant was connected to a dump trailer reported stolen from a job site in Moline. The GPS – global positioning system – on the trailer showed it was at the Davenport address.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Ricklefs – arrested Monday on a warrant – admitted to knowing the trailer was stolen for several days before the detectives executed the search warrant.

The value of the trailer and the contents is more than $10,000. Ricklefs, who bonded out of Scott County Jail, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Jan. 8 in Scott County Court.

First-degree theft is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $13,660.