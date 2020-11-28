Police: Two men fired pistols at garage with victim inside

Two Davenport men police say were caught on video shooting at a garage with another man inside face felony charges after gunfire Friday night.

Skyler Clay, 24, faces felony charges of going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor charge of carrying weapons.

Schyler Hill, 25, faces felony charges of going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Arrest affidavits say the incident happened in the 1800 block of West 7th street shortly after 11:15 p.m. Friday, where officers responded to a report of gunfire.

Clay and Hill had come to this location to confront another person, and got into a verbal argument with him then left the residence in a BMW SUV.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Clay said they were not armed during the first argument. They went to Clay’s home, grabbed two semi-automatic pistols and returned to the 1800 block of West 7th Street.

Once back at the residence, the two once again got into an argument with the other person, displayed the pistols at the victim and fired them multiple times. “The rounds struck the garage of (the address) where the victim was taking cover,” the affidavit says.

Officers found spent shell casings and multiple bullet strikes to the garage.

The victim had security cameras on the north side of the garage that captured the suspects shooting.

The victim said he closed the door to the garage and walked further into the garage, and that’s when the shots were fired, “indicating the suspects knew the victim was inside and intended to injure the victim or invoke fear by shooting at him.”

A security video shows the suspects walking through the alley from the west toward the incident address, police said. When they get to the garage, they walk around the garage for a few moments and then they pull guns out and fire multiple shots at the garage with the victim inside.

Officers found the BMW at a Kwik Shop on Rockingham Road, where three people were leaving the vehicle and walking into the store.

Clay, after he was read his Miranda Rights, admitted he was armed and fired at the victim, and had returned “to retrieve items they believed were theirs.”

Hill was one of the subjects and was taken into custody wearing a green T-shirt and black jeans, exactly matching one of the shooters seen on the victim’s security footage.

Officers saw two handguns in plain view in the BMW. After a search warrant was executed, the guns were taken from the driver’s seat between the seat and center console of the BMW.

The ammunition in one handgun was bronze 9 mm Luger rounds, matching three of the spent shell casings found at the scene.

Hill said he had no knowledge of any involvement in the incident.

A third suspect in the BMW was wearing body armor, indicating knowledge shots would be fired, officers said.

Clay was released on bond Saturday from Scott County Jail, where Hill was being held Saturday afternoon on $15,000 bond. Both are scheduled for preliminary hearings at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 in Scott County Court.