Police use stop sticks, Taser to stop driver who led them on 80 mph chase

A 25-year-old Davenport man is in jail after he led police on a chase of 80 mph, then ran from the car before an officer used a Taser to stop and arrest him.

Hunter Jones IV was held on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail to face a felony charge of eluding and misdemeanor charges including driving under suspension, interference with official acts, having no registration, possession – second, possession of drug paraphernalia, non-working rear lamp, reckless driving and disobeying a traffic-control device.

Shortly before 12:15 a.m. Monday, a Bettendorf Police officer saw Jones driving a 1998 Toyota Camry with a non-working brake light, an arrest affidavit says.

Jones, who was driving west in the 800 block of Middle Road, began to pull into the parking lot of Duck Creek Plaza, where he began to accelerate rapidly.

He drove out of the lot and headed north on Kimberly Road. The patrol vehicle was traveling 75 mph while pursuing Jones’ car, the affidavit says.

The Camry went through a red light and continued north on Utica Ridge Road at a high rate of speed with the officer following at a distance. The car eventually turned south onto Elmore Avenue, where other officers deployed stop sticks near the intersection of East 53rd Street.

When the vehicle hit the stop sticks, it continued south on Elmore and the officer reactivated the squad car’s emergency lights and siren.

The Camry continued south on Elmore Avenue and reached speeds of 80 mph, the affidavit says. The tires of the vehicle began to emit sparks as they deflated.

The car went off the road to the west of the Spring Street and East Kimberly Road intersection, then Jones got out and began to run away. An officer used a Taser on Jones, who then was taken into custody.

Jones had a pipe used for methamphetamine and 1.11 grams of packaged raw marijuana inside a bag he had been carrying with him while he ran off, the affidavit says. Officers also found 2.25 grams total packaged weight of raw marijuana on Jones.

Further proceedings will be Wednesday and June 24 in Scott County Court.