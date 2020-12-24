Police use tire-deflation; find hidden driver, pistol

A 22-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police deployed a tire-deflation device to stop a car.

Jatavius Davis, who faces a charge of interference with official acts – firearm and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving, bonded out of Scott County Jail Wednesday.

Shortly before 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, Davenport police officers saw a 2014 Chevrolet Impala in the area of Rusholme Street and Eastern Avenue “behaving in a suspicious manner,” an arrest affidavit says.

The car was weaving in and out of traffic, moving at speeds in excess of the speed limit with and without headlights, and nearly collided with an uninvolved vehicle because of reckless driving.

Police eventually deployed a tire-deflation device, and the Chevy stopped in the area of High Street and College Avenue.

Davis ran away, but officers found him nearby, hiding in the bed of a pickup truck in the 1200 block of East Pleasant Street.

Along the route between Davis and the car, officers found a recently discarded cell phone and a loaded pistol hidden inside a privacy fence. The ammunition in the gun was the same caliber and brand as ammunition found inside the car.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Davis admitted to being the sole occupant of the vehicle and said all the property inside was his.

Arraignment is set for 11 a.m. Jan. 14 in Scott County Court.