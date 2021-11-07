Police: Victim is in ‘stable condition’ after receiving multiple gunshot wounds

A woman is being held at the Rock Island County Jail following an early-morning shooting incident in East Moline that left one person injured.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 200 block of North 20th Street for a report of a subject who had a gunshot wound.

When officers made contact with the victim, they discovered he sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.

According to a news release, the victim is in “stable condition,” and the wounds are “non-life-threatening.”

Police investigated the incident and arrested 43-year-old Stacy E. Johnson for aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony.

Johnson does not have a bond at this time and will see a judge at her first appearance on Monday, Nov. 8.

The incident is still under investigation by the East Moline Police Department. Anyone who has any information is urged to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigation Division at 309-752-1547 Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or utilize the Crime Stoppers P3 app.