Police: Victim says suspect wielded hatchet at Bettendorf residence

A 53-year-old Bettendorf man is in custody after a victim told police Bratcher threatened him with a hatchet.

Daniel Bratcher faces charges of first-degree burglary and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.

About 9:45 p.m. Sept. 6 on the 800 block of State Street, Bettendorf, a victim told police Bratcher knocked on his apartment door and tried to shake the handle, an arrest affidavit says.

The victim said he spoke with Bratcher at the front door, then Bratcher reached with his right hand behind him and displayed a black-and-chrome hatchet, the affidavit says.

Bratcher “displayed the hatchet above his head” and threatened the victim, who tried to close the door on Bratcher. Bratcher was able to put his foot in between the door and frame. The victim said he then ran to his bedroom where he locked the door. He heard Bratcher follow him into the residence, the affidavit says.

The victim had video of Bratcher standing at his doorway after he entered the residence. “In the video you can see a handle of an object” on Bratcher’s right side, the affidavit says.

Bratcher, who was contacted Sept. 10, said he didn’t have any issues with neighbors and stayed home the whole night, according to the affidavit.

Officers, who tried to contact Bratcher that night at his residence, heard someone inside but were unable to make contact with anyone in the residence.

Bratcher, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held on $25,000 bond in Scott County Jail. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 5.

First-degree burglary is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.