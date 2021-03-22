Police: Wanted man on bike with no lights gets pulled over, then ‘attacks’ officer

A wanted man pulled over on a bike was charged Saturday with armed violence, possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated battery to a peace officer.

The Galesburg Police Department initiated a “bicycle stop” on Ramsey M. Essex, 25, after he was observed riding a bike down the middle of the road around midnight with no lights.

Essex was found to be wanted on a warrant. When the officer attempted to arrest Essex, police say “he fought with the officer, attacked the officer and knocked the officer to the ground.”

According to police, Essex tried to get to his backpack, which he had dropped. The officer was able to wrap his legs around Essex to keep him from getting to the backpack. When backup arrived, Essex was taken into custody and handcuffed.

Inside the backpack, police say they located a .22 caliber revolver along with methamphetamine. Essex, a convicted felon, had multiple warrants, including one for a prior charge of felon in possession of a firearm.