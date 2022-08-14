East Moline Police ask residents to be aware of a string of thefts involving paper checks.

In a Facebook post, police say “Many reports have been made where a citizen puts a check in the mail to pay a bill, however, the check never makes it to its intended recipient. It appears that these suspects are stealing outgoing mail from mailboxes and then forging and rewriting the checks out to themselves before cashing them,” the post says.

Police ask residents to use caution when they send checks out through the mail, and be sure to follow up with payees to ensure the check has been received.

