Police went to home where shooting death occurred multiple times in past 5 years

Police responded several times during the past five years to a home where an Eldridge woman’s death remains under investigation.

Officers continue to investigate the shooting death of Jessica Bostrom, 28, in the 300 block of West Davenport Street on Thursday.

A preliminary investigation led to the arrest of 34-year-old Shane Bostrom, of the same address, on drug-related and child-endangerment charges, but not in connection with the shooting death.

In response to a Freedom of Information Act request from WHBF/www.ourquadcities.com, Eldridge Police say they responded to the home on these dates:

Jan. 30, 2015: Domestic disturbance. Shane Bostrom was arrested for disorderly conduct and interference.

Nov. 4, 2017: Domestic disturbance. No arrest.

Nov. 17, 2017: Domestic disturbance. No arrest.

Nov. 17, 2017: Domestic disturbance. No arrest (these were two calls, 30 minutes apart.)

April 26, 2019: Domestic disturbance. Jessica Bostrom arrested for public intoxication.

Nov. 20, 2020: EMS.

Dec. 6, 2020: EMS.

Shane Bostrom faces felony charges of having no drug-tax stamp and possession with intent to deliver, along with misdemeanor charges of child endangerment, obstructing prosecution and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, he waived a preliminary hearing and is scheduled for arraignment July 8 in Scott County Court.

Shortly after 3:45 p.m. Thursday on the 300 block of West Davenport Street, Eldridge, Bostrom was found to have eight live marijuana plants growing in pots, along with two growing tents with lights, weight scales, humidity scales and “baggies for delivery of marijuana” inside his residence, arrest affidavits say.

Bostrom’s 5-year-old daughter, who lives at the home, “had access to the growing areas and plants inside of the residence,” the affidavits say.

Multiple glass pipes commonly used to smoke marijuana that smelled of burned marijuana were in the residence and were accessible to the child.

During the investigation, video surveillance showed Bostrom removing the eight plants and placing them outside on the back side of the residence “in attempt to conceal the evidence for any prosecution,” the affidavit says.

Bostrom remains in Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.