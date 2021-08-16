Police will provide crossing guards near new school

With the opening of the new Forest Grove Elementary School, Bettendorf Police will provide crossing guards at the intersection of Forest Grove Drive and Spring Creek Drive. Crossing guards will be posted at the crosswalk in the morning and afternoon to ensure children can cross Forest Grove Road, a news release says.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 23, motorists should use caution in this area because traffic backups are possible. A school zone speed limit of 25 mph will be active on Forest Grove Road during school days from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., the release says.

Electronic signage will be installed to remind drivers to reduce their speed, the release says.

During the prior school year, the Bettendorf Police Department evaluated its crossing guard positions in the area of Grant Wood School. A crossing guard will no longer be posted at the intersection of Linden Lane and Hillside Drive, the release says.

The post had very few crossings and another crossing guard is available a short distance away at the intersection of Hillside Drive and Woodland Lane. Police now will provide a crossing guard at the intersection of Hillside Drive and Olympia Drive both before and after school.